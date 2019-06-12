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Calls for Socialism, Gun Confiscations Are No Coincidence
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25 views • June 12, 2019
"One of the fundamental tenets of socialism is the citizens must be disarmed. It's what happens in every nation that takes on this oppressive form of rule. It's no coincidence as the calls for socialism in America come into the mainstream, so do the calls for the repeal of the Second Amendment." —Grant Stinchfield
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