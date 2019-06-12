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Trump responds to Maria: Tariffs are a great negotiating tool
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41 views • June 12, 2019
Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes and FBN's Maria Bartiromo and Stuart Varney on President Trump's tweet about his use of tariffs as a negotiating tool.
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