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The PEOPLE are AWAKENING to the FRAUD ....
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17 views • June 12, 2019
Streamed live 12th June 2019
- John Smith at the Royal Courts to seek an Injunction to prevent the extradition of Lyn Thyer and establish the supremacy of Common Law over the unlawful 'Law' Courts.
- Glastonbury Town Council vote in invoke the 'Precautionary Principle' and block the 5G roll-out pending further research into the implications on Human Health.
- Admission of Election FRAUD in Peterborough?
- John Smith at the Royal Courts to seek an Injunction to prevent the extradition of Lyn Thyer and establish the supremacy of Common Law over the unlawful 'Law' Courts.
- Glastonbury Town Council vote in invoke the 'Precautionary Principle' and block the 5G roll-out pending further research into the implications on Human Health.
- Admission of Election FRAUD in Peterborough?
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