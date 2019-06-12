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Biden: A Platform To Stand On
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7 views • June 12, 2019
You would think that Joe Biden would have learned by now that there are two things he simply could not do as a Presidential candidate, they are, continuing to put his hands on those of the opposite sex, and presenting other people's ideas as his own, but old Uncle Joe has now revived both those issues in recent days...
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
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