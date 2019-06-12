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BACKGROUND HISTORY ... 3000 YEARS OF LOST WORLDS . . .
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174 views • June 12, 2019
RIGHT HERE. Don't view this video unless you are prepared to throw away everything you learned in Academia about history of culture and technology. This video will change your view of where we are in the stream of time. Having viewed it you cannot UNSEE it. The only real certainty is when we [telepathically] connect to the Living.
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