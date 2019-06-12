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OLIGARCHY . . . 19/06/11... Oroville Dam Report . . . The Situation in California is NOT what They SAY
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31 views • June 12, 2019
Paul Preston, the Agenda 21 guru and New California advocate, describes how Oroville Dam is not being maintained. . . .
http://www.hagmannreportlive.com
http://www.hagmannreportlive.com
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