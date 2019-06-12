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Trade Treaties MUST NOT Traffick IN Human Beings
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10 views • June 12, 2019
Legal education is needed to demonstrate to all Americans the effects of corporate Trade Treaties wherein the Terms and Conditions ALLOW Aggression, Kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Body Parts Marketing and Enslaving Naive Peoples. Current Trade Treaties do not reflect the Rights to Life, to Choose Associations and Speak Freely.
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