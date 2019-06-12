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New guitarist, new music and I just talked to Aliens at Mount Shasta
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26 views • June 12, 2019
New lead guitarist, Steven Pontius has been recruited. Next single to be released is, "Adrenochrome" from my upcoming album, "Alien Elite".
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Join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by buying merchandise and music at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)
Find, "Inquire Within" on all social media!
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