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Full Show – EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Breaks Silence, Congo Invades Texas, Leftists Attack Female Reporter – 06/11/2019
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311 views • June 12, 2019
America’s ongoing border crisis is reaching unprecedented levels as our overwhelmed border officials are dealing with more and more migrants from all over the world. Joining today's show is Roger Stone breaking his silence for an exclusive interview! Also, Kaitlin Bennett discusses the leftist insanity she has experienced while covering the democratic candidates and as well as at "pride month" events. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour breaking down Big Tech corruption.
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