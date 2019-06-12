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VIDEO: Roger Stone, "I Don't Get My News From CNN For The Same Reason I Don’t Eat Out Of The Toilet"
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523 views • June 12, 2019
Roger Stone made a special appearance exclusively on The Alex Jones Show after months of silence due to a gag order. Don't miss these highlights from the epic commentary Roger delivers about Big Tech, the Deep State, and fake news like CNN!
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