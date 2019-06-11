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VIDEO: Female Reporter Savagely Beat By Leftist Butt Plug Supporters
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871 views • June 11, 2019
Infowars' Kaitlin Bennett attended a rally for democratic candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg and two radical leftists attacked her and her cameraman. Kaitlin joins Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones via Skype to discuss her most recent report and what Kaitlin sees for the future of free speech for conservatives.
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