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Vox Gave Platform To YouTube Comedian That Told Gays “Kill Yourself”
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185 views • June 11, 2019
YouTube comedian "Filthy Frank" was once given a platform for his comedy on Vox, yet he was not held to the same standard as conservative comics who are now being accused of "hate speech" for comments that are not even close to as controversial as Filthy Frank's. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the hypocrisy of the failing MSM.
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