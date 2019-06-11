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Channelers Are A Special Problem
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28 views • June 11, 2019
Channelers are a Special Problem
[00:53:07] Karl: The channelers are a special problem because they themselves are usually corrupted by the dark ones. They know the channelers are a high risk to them by having access to divine truth, and this they wish to prevent from happening at all costs....
See the entire channeling with Creator here: https://www.getwisdom.com/channeling-series/
[00:53:07] Karl: The channelers are a special problem because they themselves are usually corrupted by the dark ones. They know the channelers are a high risk to them by having access to divine truth, and this they wish to prevent from happening at all costs....
See the entire channeling with Creator here: https://www.getwisdom.com/channeling-series/
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