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Google Protects Jussie Smollett From Negative Search Results
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99 views • June 11, 2019
Google is now censoring search results that would cast a negative light on leftist elites such as Jussie Smollett and Harvey Weinstein. Paul Jospeh Watson breaks down Big Tech's agenda to reshape reality.
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