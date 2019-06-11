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Roger Stone: “President Trump Is Going To Win In 2020 If He Does THIS”
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204 views • June 11, 2019
Roger Stone helped President Trump in an unofficial capacity during the 2016 election cycle. Now Roger reveals what Trump MUST do in order to win 2020 and continue his America First agenda.
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