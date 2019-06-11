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EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Breaks His Silence / Predicts Michelle Obama Front-Runner
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1177 views • June 11, 2019
Roger Stone has not been able to be interviewed on Infowars for months, but now Roger joins Owen Shroyer and Alex via Skype to breaks down the latest news in the presidential race and expose the fake news that has been used to attack Roger personally and financially.
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