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Pelosi wants Trump to be prosecuted once he's out of office: report
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2 views • June 11, 2019
As tension boils between President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, only 25% of House Democrats want to move forward with impeachment. Pelosi has not given a strong stance on impeachment; however, she would like Trump to be prosecuted once he is out of office, according to reports.
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