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Rep. Biggs on what to expect from John Dean testifying before Congress
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5 views • June 11, 2019
House Democrats call key Watergate figure John Dean to testify at a hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report; reaction from Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee.
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