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GOD'S CHOSEN PEOPLE - Adam Green Exposes Israel as Dangerously Racist
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255 views • June 11, 2019
Documentary reveals knuckle-dragging racism flourishing in the Israeli Talmudic Rabbi religious leadership embraced by the extreme right-wing Likud political party. This is the culture to which most in the US Congress applaud as they claim Israel as America's most staunch ally even after their leadership in the 9/11 false flag. All this while the United Nations Security council rates Israel as the number one violator of human rights.
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