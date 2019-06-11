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11Jun19 Louisiana Wants 5G Health Study But Feds Demand No Restrictions for Health or Privacy
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92 views • June 11, 2019
The callous disregard for public health in the 5G rollout, in the life sentence for a cancer patient for medical cannabis 1 day before it was legalized should tell you the govt has no regard for your safety, merely how they can control you. But they’re not content to manipulate the hive mind. Both DARPA & China openly admit they’re in a race to wirelessly control minds.
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