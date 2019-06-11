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Feds Coming After Kim Dotcom to Establish Internet Control
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17 views • June 11, 2019
Efforts to punish Kim Dotcom as the feds have punished Ross Ulbricht of Silk Road for content published on their sites by users is not only a violation of 1996 Communications Decency Act sec 230, but a move to intimidate all public square sites into government directed censorship
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