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Man accused of creating the 'drunk' Pelosi video says he feels violated
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453 views • June 11, 2019
Shawn Brooks, the man who was doxxed by a Daily Beast reporter, opens up to Fox News' Jesse Watters about what action he plans to take after being falsely accused of creating the 'drunk' Pelosi video.
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