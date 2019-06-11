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Forget DC, States Must Act to Protect Internet Speech as They Did to Protect Their Sales Tax
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2 views • June 11, 2019
States acted independently to enact laws to collect sales online before the Supreme Court gave “permission”. States can, and must, move to protect free speech online just as Texas Gov Abbott moved to protect free speech on college campuses.
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