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George Will & Kochs Revive UN’s “Migration Replacement” Lie From Late ‘90s
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13 views • June 11, 2019
Outsourcing our industry to China has worked so well that Trump is now outsourcing protection of the US border to Mexico. Yet they are already stonewalling (on information). And George Will & globalists resort to the lie that we need foreigners to replace our collapsing population while at the same time180 corporations tell us we must step up abortions.
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