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No, We Don’t “Owe Al Gore an Apology”: Gone by 2020 Signs on Glaciers Taken Down by National Park
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8 views • June 11, 2019
Time & Newsweek told us in 1979 there’d be no more oil in about 7 years. ABC told us in 2008 that New York would be underwater by 2015. National Parks just took down signs they put on glaciers, “gone by 2020”. But NPR & Bloomberg are doubling down on the lies and fear.
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