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Glenn Rhodes and Randy White Presentation part 2
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20 views • June 11, 2019
Glenn Rhodes National Operations Director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security along with Randy White President of Jaxon Engineering discuss the threats to and what can be done to strengthen the U.S. Power Grid.
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