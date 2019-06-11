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A Woman Who Drives Without A License - And Tells How
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95 views • June 11, 2019
Jacquie Figg personal battle with the State of California over whether we have a right to travel ... or not. The fraud perpetrated by the state is exposed by THEIR OWN CODES AND STATUTES. CASE MENTIONED: 7 Cal.App.2d 395, 46 P.2d 234 JOHN J. O'NEIL, Appellant, v. DEPARTMENT OF PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL STANDARDS et al, Respondents. Civ. No. 10276. District Court of Appeal, Second District, Division 2, California. June 5, 1935.
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