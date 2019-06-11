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Chelsea Handler Wants Trump Impeached for Saying "Guns Are Entertaining"
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7 views • June 11, 2019
"Chelsea Handler wants the president impeached because guns can be fun. Think about it: the president exercises his First Amendment right to defend the Second Amendment. And to those on the left, that is impeachable." —Grant Stinchfield
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