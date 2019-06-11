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Home Defense Weapons and Safe Backstops | Personal Defense Network
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358 views • June 11, 2019
During a lethal-force encounter inside your home with home defense weapons, you don’t want to hit a family member or other innocent people. It’s important to learn which objects in your home make safe backstops and which will not stop a round that’s been fired. Rob Pincus fires a pistol, carbine and shotgun at a stack of books to help evaluate their effectiveness as backstops.
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