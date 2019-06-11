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Home Defense Setup & Plan
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27 views • June 11, 2019
An overview of my Home Defense Setup & Plan. Every situation is different but hopefully this gives you some ideas.
Auto on Optic Sig Romeo
Auto on Optic Sig Romeo
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