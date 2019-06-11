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Liberty Coffee Haus - Victoria, Texas
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20 views • June 11, 2019
A tribute to "American Visionaries" in music with:
Susan Doering, violin
Dieter Wulfhorst, violoncello
Faith DeBow, piano
Piano Trio in a Minor op. 150 (1938) - Amy Beach (1867-1944)
Piano Trio No. 1op. 28 (1992/1996) - Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)
Hermit Thrush at Morn op. 92 no. 2 (1921) - Amy Beach
"Tonight" from West Side Story - Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)
"Dream With Me" from Peter Pan - Leonard Bernstein
June 7, 2019
Liberty Coffee Haus
Victoria, Texas
http://www.libertycoffeehaus.com
Susan Doering, violin
Dieter Wulfhorst, violoncello
Faith DeBow, piano
Piano Trio in a Minor op. 150 (1938) - Amy Beach (1867-1944)
Piano Trio No. 1op. 28 (1992/1996) - Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)
Hermit Thrush at Morn op. 92 no. 2 (1921) - Amy Beach
"Tonight" from West Side Story - Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)
"Dream With Me" from Peter Pan - Leonard Bernstein
June 7, 2019
Liberty Coffee Haus
Victoria, Texas
http://www.libertycoffeehaus.com
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