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ENOUGH WITH THIS TRANSGENDER NONSENSE (Pastor Greg Locke)
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144 views • June 11, 2019
This #PrideMonth foolishness is getting way out of hand. The LGBTQ are NOT persecuted. It’s openly celebrated and it’s all ONE BIG LIE.
This video caused Big Tech (Facebook) in blocking this pastor from Tennessee. Watch and share this fact that big tech and the left are afraid of letting us know!!
This video caused Big Tech (Facebook) in blocking this pastor from Tennessee. Watch and share this fact that big tech and the left are afraid of letting us know!!
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