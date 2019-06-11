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Our Battle is for our Minds, against Devolution, Corruption and Disease
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30 views • June 11, 2019
Our struggle is mental and cognitive--how to read between the official lines and discover what is true. The truth provides each one of us with a path to mastery and overcoming obstacles.
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