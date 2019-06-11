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Democrats: Be Very Afraid
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32 views • June 11, 2019
The 'mud' will soon hit the fan for Democrats growing increasingly fretful about the upcoming revelations on the origins of the Obama administration's spying on the Trump campaign using a disinformation dossier for Trump's political enemies to secure a FISA warrant to justify the surveillance and then spreading preposterous allegations that led to a two-year investigation.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
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