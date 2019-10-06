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6/10/19 #CHILDTRAFFICKING: Stolen Child, HRC Bro Dead, YT Crackdown #CENSORSHIP
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66 views • June 11, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 10, 2019
6/10/19: TODAY, a child is missing in HRC created "Welfare" system, T_ny R_dham found "dead", and new wave of mass censorship/social engineering in MSM underway.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please continue to add your censorship experiences to Trump's call for reporting tech bias:
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-06-1...
Cynthia Ab_ug's son, Michael, State/medical kidnapping:
https://pjmedia.com/parenting/mother-...
Please help Ms. Ab_ug save her son Michael:
https://www.gofundme.com/bring-michae...
https://usbreakingnews.net/2019/06/09...
https://www.propublica.org/article/ho...
Read about the grifting career of T_ny R_dham:
http://peterschweizer.com/books/clint...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adoptio...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
NYT engineering new wave of censorship with gaslighting piece about YT "radicalizing" man by publishing conservative opinions:
https://forums.somd.com/threads/the-m...
Stefan Molyneux responds to NYT hit-piece:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWc5_...
A million people protest Hong Kong fast-tracking extradition law:
https://kpax.com/cnn-asia-pacific/201...
Poland's PM, Morawiecki, signs "Global Appeal" letter to stop 5G:
https://freedomforhumanity2016.wordpr...
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/06/5g-...
Please share the excellent film: Generation Zapped
https://generationzapped.com/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
Through June 20, or until inventory sells, C60 Purple Power is offering 40% off their Avocado oil Carbon 60 for YAFTV Patrons and 30% off for subscribers! Codes and links below!
Patrons of YAFTV receive 20% off C60 Purple Power ALL the time and are entered into a monthly You Are Free TV C60 Purple power 3 bottle giveaway!! When u become a patron, you will be sent an email with your 20% discount codes for one-time and monthly-subscription purchases through the end of June, 2019 !
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products through the end of June, 2019! use the code: fr10
Go to link to make your purchase (code will give 30% for avocado oil):
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
YOU ARE FREE!!
Published on Jun 10, 2019
6/10/19: TODAY, a child is missing in HRC created "Welfare" system, T_ny R_dham found "dead", and new wave of mass censorship/social engineering in MSM underway.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please continue to add your censorship experiences to Trump's call for reporting tech bias:
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-06-1...
Cynthia Ab_ug's son, Michael, State/medical kidnapping:
https://pjmedia.com/parenting/mother-...
Please help Ms. Ab_ug save her son Michael:
https://www.gofundme.com/bring-michae...
https://usbreakingnews.net/2019/06/09...
https://www.propublica.org/article/ho...
Read about the grifting career of T_ny R_dham:
http://peterschweizer.com/books/clint...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adoptio...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
NYT engineering new wave of censorship with gaslighting piece about YT "radicalizing" man by publishing conservative opinions:
https://forums.somd.com/threads/the-m...
Stefan Molyneux responds to NYT hit-piece:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWc5_...
A million people protest Hong Kong fast-tracking extradition law:
https://kpax.com/cnn-asia-pacific/201...
Poland's PM, Morawiecki, signs "Global Appeal" letter to stop 5G:
https://freedomforhumanity2016.wordpr...
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/06/5g-...
Please share the excellent film: Generation Zapped
https://generationzapped.com/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
Through June 20, or until inventory sells, C60 Purple Power is offering 40% off their Avocado oil Carbon 60 for YAFTV Patrons and 30% off for subscribers! Codes and links below!
Patrons of YAFTV receive 20% off C60 Purple Power ALL the time and are entered into a monthly You Are Free TV C60 Purple power 3 bottle giveaway!! When u become a patron, you will be sent an email with your 20% discount codes for one-time and monthly-subscription purchases through the end of June, 2019 !
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products through the end of June, 2019! use the code: fr10
Go to link to make your purchase (code will give 30% for avocado oil):
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
YOU ARE FREE!!
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