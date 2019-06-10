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Full Show – RED ALERT! Texas Ebola Threat, MSM Silent – 06/10/2019
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558 views • June 10, 2019
The Southern Border of the United States is broken! As African migrants walk across the border the threat of Ebola is on the rise. MIKE ADAMS delivers an Infowars.com Exclusive report. Joining the broadcast as well are Marc Randazza and Robert Barnes to break down the latest in the Pepe the Frog settlement. Paul Joseph Watson also joins to break down the latest on YouTube. Then Gerald Celente hosts the final hour delivering his perspective on world event in classic style.
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