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This Train Made People Sick
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322 views • June 10, 2019
When England got into the high-speed rail business, they wanted to save money by using the existing old railroad tracks. Modern high-speed trains need new banked curves in the turns like we do with the interstate highways system. The English designers thought they could get away with using hydraulics under the train and build them to lean into the curves like a motorcycle. In this short documentary, you'll see why this train became the "laughing rolling stock" of the train industry.
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