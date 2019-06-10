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Korea Twin Tunnels
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54 views • June 10, 2019
Credit: Master Sgt. Margaret Nelson | Date Taken: 06/07/2019
Army University Press presents Korea: Twin Tunnels. This documentary addresses how the United States Army of 1950 fought in the Korean peninsula, while accentuating doctrine pertinent to today’s U.S. Army. The end of the Second World War resulted in the dismantling of the Japanese Empire. As a territory of that empire, Korea witnessed the arrival of American and Soviet troops.
Army University Press presents Korea: Twin Tunnels. This documentary addresses how the United States Army of 1950 fought in the Korean peninsula, while accentuating doctrine pertinent to today’s U.S. Army. The end of the Second World War resulted in the dismantling of the Japanese Empire. As a territory of that empire, Korea witnessed the arrival of American and Soviet troops.
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