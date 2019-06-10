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VIDEO: MS-13 Uses Children To Cross U.S. Border + CNN Calls Out Bernie Sanders
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106 views • June 10, 2019
A report by OAN exposes how an MS-13 gang member used an immigrant child he had no relation to with chickenpox to be allowed through the border as a "family unit". Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders continues to push the false narrative that the border crisis is "fake" and he was even called out during an interview on CNN.
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