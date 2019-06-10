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Why I Serve - Warrant Officer Candidate Andrew Hirsch
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1 view • June 10, 2019
Credit: Sgt. Brandon Burk | Date Taken: 05/02/2019
Why I Serve - Warrant Officer Candidate Andrew Hirsch, a service maintenance inspector with Field Maintenance Shop 1 at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center , explains his choice to serve in the Iowa National Guard. U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Burk)
Why I Serve - Warrant Officer Candidate Andrew Hirsch, a service maintenance inspector with Field Maintenance Shop 1 at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center , explains his choice to serve in the Iowa National Guard. U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Burk)
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