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MAG-16 Stands Ready B-Roll (2)
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11 views • June 10, 2019
Credit: Cpl. Mark Lowe | Date Taken: 06/06/2019
Twenty four MV-22B Ospreys and 16 CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), line up as part of the mass flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., June 6, 2019. In a dynamic display of strength, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities and combat power the MAG-16 uses to defend the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Lance Cpl. Levi Guerra)
Twenty four MV-22B Ospreys and 16 CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), line up as part of the mass flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., June 6, 2019. In a dynamic display of strength, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities and combat power the MAG-16 uses to defend the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Lance Cpl. Levi Guerra)
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