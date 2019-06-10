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AA-24 Rat Skates Music Censorship Life Family GOD Ego Satan Liberalism State Of The Nation/ Alan Myers
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19 views • June 10, 2019
This week it is my pleasure to welcome Rat Skates to the program and to continue our conversation with Alan Myers on FED ED. Rat is a filmmaker, writer and musician. He is most widely known as a director of music documentaries and his contributions to the thrash metal genre as the founding drummer of Overkill.
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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