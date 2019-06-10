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VIDEO: Trump Says He's Going After Big Tech
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587 views • June 10, 2019
In a recent interview President Trump made clear his view on collusion between Big Tech and the Democrats as well as indicating he believes there is monopoly activity being committed by Big Tech.
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