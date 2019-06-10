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YouTube Censsoring Everything But Pedophilia
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62 views • June 10, 2019
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YouTube is purging or demonetizing more channels from its platform as it implements a new hate speech policy which includes videos discussing such topics as immigration status, while at the same time promoting videos that attract child predators. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
YouTube is purging or demonetizing more channels from its platform as it implements a new hate speech policy which includes videos discussing such topics as immigration status, while at the same time promoting videos that attract child predators. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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