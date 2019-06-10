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Paul Watson Responds To NYT Lies + Anti-Nazi Footage Deleted By YouTube
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134 views • June 10, 2019
Youtube is receiving a backlash after they blocked channels that were simply posting footage from the Nazi Germany era for educational purposes. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex via Skype to expose Big Tech's motives are to control what the population is allowed to see and believe.
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