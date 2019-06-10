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Truth TV: The View: Assange “Rot In Hell” – WATCH NOW
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26 views • June 10, 2019
As everyone knows Mr. Assange is in a lot of hot water in the UK, Sweden and now the in the U.S. Some consider Assange's release of America classified documents a threat to our national security and in Sweden he is wanted on charges of rape that were dropped and then reinstituted, but nowhere is it understood that Assange "hacked" the DNC server during the 2017 Presidential election, except maybe on ABC's TV program, The View.
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