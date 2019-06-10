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115th Field Artillery Brigade Prepares for Deployment
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11 views • June 10, 2019
Credit: Spc. Kristina Kranz | Date Taken: 05/15/2019
In preparation for their upcoming deployment, the 115th Field Artillery Brigade completed annual training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center throughout May 2019. This type of training ensures soldiers skills remain proficient, and they are prepared to execute the mission in the field.
In preparation for their upcoming deployment, the 115th Field Artillery Brigade completed annual training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center throughout May 2019. This type of training ensures soldiers skills remain proficient, and they are prepared to execute the mission in the field.
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