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10Jun19 Hong Kong Fights for Freedom, Americans Quietly Accept Chains
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30 views • June 10, 2019
Facing attacks on free speech, free press, dictates on indoctrinating their children and now extradition to China for such “crimes”, a million people took to the streets of Hong Kong. Cynthia Abcug joins to tell of a parental nightmare she would not have believed could happen in America a month ago. CPS kidnapping her gravely ill child and keeping him hidden for 25 days. Link to Gofundme https://www.gofundme.com/bring-michael--home-to-his-family
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