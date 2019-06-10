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California to offer health care to undocumented migrants
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5 views • June 10, 2019
Democrats in California have agreed to a budget deal that would offer state health care benefits to young illegal immigrants; Jonathan Hunt has the details. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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californianewsdemocratspoliticsimmigrationfox newsfox news channelus newsamericas newsroombill hemmercalifornia politicscacalifornia budgetcalifornia governorcalifornia immigrantscalifornia migrantscalifornia newsgavin newsomgovernor gavin newsomgovernor newsomhealth care for migrantshealthcare for immigrantsjonathan huntnewsomundocumented migrants
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