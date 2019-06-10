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Migration Nation
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116 views • June 10, 2019
ISIS fighter admits their plan to infiltrate US through southern border, groups now showing up from nations fighting ebola & crossing without health checks. Will Mexico protect the border when the US is unwilling? A Mexican senator goes on record claiming that most of the southwestern US is Mexican territory. It soon will be
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